BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A subway rider was stabbed in the chest after she was attacked by an assailant with a purse on a Brooklyn train last week, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman was on the M train around 2 p.m. on July 13 when the suspect beat her with a purse leaving a “puncture” wound, according to the NYPD. The attacker ran out of the train after the assault, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.