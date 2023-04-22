The NYPD released surveillance photos of a woman being kidnapped in Brooklyn on Friday. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD released surveillance photos of a woman being kidnapped in Brooklyn on Friday.

A man approached the victim, picked her up, and carried her to a Toyota minivan, around Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend around 1:45 a.m., according to police. The suspect then put the woman inside the van and took off, police said.

Investigators said the victim is a woman in her 20s, has long hair, and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).