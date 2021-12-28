Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a slashing in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim and her two kids in the vicinity of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park around 6:25 p.m., pulled out a knife and slashed the woman in the stomach. 

The suspect fled south on Seventh Avenue. No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The woman received medical care at a hospital, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

@PIX11News on Twitter