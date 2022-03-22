CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not disclosed by police.

The shooting happened outside the Breukelen Houses near East 108th Street and Glenwood Road. The suspect fled in a four-door pick-up truck, police said. No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

