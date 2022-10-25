EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday.

Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities.

First responders rushed Parker to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries on Saturday. The NYPD announced the death of Parker, who lived just over a quarter-mile from the scene, on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).