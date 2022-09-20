MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot near Avenue S and Stuart Street around 4:05 p.m., officials said. No identifying information has been released.

A person of interest was quickly taken into custody, police said. The NYPD has not released any identifying information about the person in custody. The motive for the shouting remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.