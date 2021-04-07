Woman shot in back when caught in Brooklyn shootout: police

Brooklyn

Police on the scene after a woman, 37, was struck by a stray bullet when she was caught in a shootout on a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on April 6, 2021. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being hit by a stray bullet amid a shootout on a Brooklyn street, according to the NYPD.

Police said two vehicles were exchanging gunfire around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bainbridge Street and Ralph Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

The woman, 37, was inadvertently struck in the back by one of the flying bullets, authorities said.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Police said one of the vehicles involved was a gray Honda Civic, but did not have a description of the second vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

