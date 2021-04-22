Surveillance images of a man police believe sexually assaulted a woman in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on April 19, 2021, the NYPD said. (NYPD)

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — After a woman was sexually assaulted on a Brooklyn street Monday night, police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible.

The woman, 24, was walking near the corner of White and Seigel streets, in East Williamsburg, around 9 p.m. when the unknown man came up behind her, authorities said.

He grabbed her by the throat, shoved her against a wall and demanded cash, according to police.

When the victim said she only had $20 on her, the man dragged her eastbound down Seigel Street, pushed her against a parked car and began sexually assaulting her, officials said.

According to police, a person inside the car witnessed the attack.

The man then released his grip on the woman and fled on foot, heading northbound on Bushwick Avenue, the NYPD said. He was last seen entering the Montrose Avenue subway station, along the L line, just minutes after the attack.

Police said no injuries were reported and no property was taken amid the attack.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for, describing him as in his 20s and standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall. They said he was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweat jacket, a dark-colored backpack, a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, dark-colored jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black Nike face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).