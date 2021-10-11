Police on the scene after a woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in her Brooklyn apartment early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, police say. (PIX11 News)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn woman was taken to the hospital early Monday after a man followed her into her apartment building and then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, according to the NYPD.

Police said a call reporting the assault came in around 4:45 a.m.

The woman, 26, was entering her building, near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when the unidentified man entered behind her, authorities said.

Once inside, he took out a knife and forced the woman to take him to her apartment, police said.

There, he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the building, according to the NYPD.

Officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s with a beard, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a Yankees cap with neon green lettering, a navy blue shirt, and blue pants, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).