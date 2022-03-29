PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man sexually assaulted a woman inside a subway station in Brooklyn Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 7:10 a.m. inside the Prospect Park station, the 23-year-old victim was walking down the stairs toward the southbound Q train when the suspect grabbed her from behind and threw her against the bears that separate the stairs from the platform, authorities said. He placed his hand over her mouth and forcibly ripped her clothes while brushing against her breasts.

The man fled the area when another person came walking by, police said. They reported the victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Police are seeking help to find the suspect, who was described to be around 6 feet tall and of slim build weighing 155 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).