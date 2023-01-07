Police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman in her Brooklyn apartment building, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was sexually assaulted in her Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was followed by an assailant into her apartment building near 3rd Avenue and 8th Street around 11:00 p.m., according to the NYPD. In the building lobby, the assailant sexually assaulted the victim from behind and then ran away.

First responders transported the victim to a local area hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 30s, last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, a dark-colored backpack, black jeans, and white sneakers.

The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.