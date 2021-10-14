Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint, robbed in her Brooklyn apartment

Brooklyn

Bed-Stuy sex assault

Cops are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a woman in her Brooklyn apartment (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint and robbed in her Brooklyn apartment early Monday, police said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in an apartment building in the vicinity of Malcolm X Boulevard and Kosciuszko Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

As the 26-year-old victim attempted to get into her apartment building, a man approached her from behind and stated “Let me in the building,” authorities said.

When she refused, the suspect displayed a box cutter, threatened the woman and instructed her to take him into her apartment, according to police.

The victim complied in fear for her safety.

Once inside the apartment, the suspect sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, cops said.

He then took the victim’s iPhoneX and $200 worth of jewelry, authorities said.

The victim went to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

