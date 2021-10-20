Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Brooklyn baseball field

Brooklyn
Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn sex assault

Cops released surveillance of the suspect who placed a woman in a chokehold and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint in a Brooklyn baseball field Oct. 17, 2021 (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was put into a chokehold and sexually assaulted at gunpoint at a Brooklyn baseball field early Monday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was walking along the corner of Glenwood Road and Louisiana Avenue in the East New York neighborhood around 1 a.m. when a man approached her from behind, police said.

He then placed the woman into a chokehold and demanded she follow him into an empty baseball field, cops said.

He then forced her to perform oral sex while displaying a firearm, according to authorities.

The suspect took the woman’s phone and $140 before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, seen riding a Citi Bike. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

14th Annual Bushwick Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

See it: Shootout between murder suspect, New Rochelle police in Brooklyn

Mom of teen bystander shot in head shares update: 'She's doing really well...First week was hell'

Suspect identified after police shootout in Brooklyn with New Rochelle cops

New Rochelle murder suspect arrested in Brooklyn after shootout with police

Shots fired in Downtown Brooklyn involving suspect, New Rochelle police: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Crime

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

Some subway crimes increase as riders return

Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

Suspect identified after police shootout in Brooklyn with New Rochelle cops

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter