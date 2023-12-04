BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman threatened a 60-year-old bus rider with a screwdriver and stole her bag aboard a Brooklyn bus last month, police said.

The victim was on the B103 bus at the corner of East 80th Street and Avenue M when the woman began harassing her at around 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to the NYPD. The suspect then threatened the woman with a screwdriver and took her bag before getting off the bus, police said.

The victim was not injured.

There have been no arrests.

