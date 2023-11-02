BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman robbed a clubgoer after spending the night at his Brooklyn home last month, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The man, 24, met the woman at a club before he invited her back to his place at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 15, police and sources said. When he woke up, he realized the woman had stolen two iPhones, a MacBook Air laptop, his wallet, and some other unknown items, police said. The total value of the items was unclear.

The blonde bandit then fled with the man’s belongings, police said.

There have been no arrests.

