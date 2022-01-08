Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 2:15 a.m. on Dec 18.

Once inside, the man displayed a knife, threatened the victim, forced her inside an elevator maintenance room and raped her, according to police.

The man fled the building and the victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as about 5’10” tall and 170 pounds.

Police are looking for this man in conncection with a knifepoint rape in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Dec. 18, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).