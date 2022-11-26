BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was pushed onto the train tracks after a fight at the Rockaway Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The 38-year-old woman was standing on the C train platform around 3:20 a.m. when she got into a fight with two other women, police explained. In the midst of the fight, she was pushed onto the tracks and was left there after the two women ran off, authorities said.

Thankfully, there were no trains approaching the station and the woman managed to pull herself back up to the platform, police said. She suffered an injury to her wrist.

She was transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

