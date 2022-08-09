PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said.

She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a cut to her face, asked the woman why she’d attacked.

“I hate Mexicans,” the woman said, according to police.

As the train pulled into the 7th Avenue station, the victim snapped a picture of the attacker, officials said. The attacker got off the train there while the victim stayed on the train until the Atlantic Avenue Station.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation. Police asked for help identifying the attacker, who’d believed to be around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has a thin build and long dark hair. The woman has a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, blue jeans and black Crocs. The woman was carrying a purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).