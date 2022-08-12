SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker punched, sexually assaulted, and robbed a woman on a Sunset Park street early Sunday, according to authorities.

The victim, 50, was walking near 58th Street and 8th Avenue around 4 a.m. when the assailant punched her repeatedly and shoved her to the ground, officials said.

The attacker then removed the woman’s shirt and pants, groped her, and swiped her purse, which contained the victim’s cellphone, keys, and cash, police said.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts across her body, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators on Thursday night released surveillance images of the suspect, who was last seen riding a bike westbound on 58th Street toward 7th Avenue.

