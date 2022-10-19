Pictured is the man who allegedly punched a woman repeatedly inside a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police.

The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took her cellphone and eyeglasses, according to authorities. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance image in asking for help finding the suspect, who ran off after the attack.

The robbery came amid an uptick in crime in the city’s transit system, including several violent incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).