SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man brutally attacked and raped a woman after dragging her into a driveway in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was walking near 27th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sheepshead Bay at around 3 a.m. when the suspect struck up a conversation with her before the alleged assault, according to the NYPD. The perpetrator then shoved the woman to the ground and threatened her before pulling her to a nearby driveway, where he raped her, police said.

The suspect also punched the woman in the head when she refused to engage in other sex acts, authorities said. The victim was treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene and remained at large, as of Wednesday morning, police said. Officials said the perpetrator has a medium build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).