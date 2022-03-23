DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached by two men who proceeded to punch her in the face multiple times. A 29-year-old man intervened and the two suspects punched him in the face multiple times before fleeing the subway at the Jay Street station, police said.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspects in the attack. Police shared surveillance video showing the two men while in the subway.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).