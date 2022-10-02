CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot by a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said.

The wounded 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a supermarket, but police did not specify if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Officials have not yet shared additional details on the shooter or the injuries suffered by the victims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).