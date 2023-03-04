BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman is dead and a teen is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Friday night in Brooklyn, police said.

The two victims were going through a crosswalk on Mermaid Avenue at 24th Street when a red pickup truck hit them around 8:51 p.m., according to authorities. The driver then fled off on Mermaid Avenue, police said.

First responders transported Tamika Richards, 41, to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old teen was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and he is in what authorities described as stable condition.