EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a fire at a home in Brooklyn early Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire happened at a two-story home in the 700 block of East 52nd Street in East Flatbush just after 3 a.m., NYPD officials said. A woman on the second floor of the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sixty FDNY firefighters responded to put out the flames. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.