BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl was injured in a Brooklyn house fire early Monday morning, police said.

The fire broke out at a home on East 92nd Street, near Clarkson Avenue, around 2 a.m. The girl and the 67-year-old woman were pulled from the home, police said.

They suffered smoke inhalation and were rushed to a hospital, according to the NYPD. The woman died at the hospital, police said. Authorities described the girl’s condition as stable.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the woman or describe the relationship between the woman and the girl.

The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.