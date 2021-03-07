Woman killed, 2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An ambulance is shown

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A 28-year-old woman was killed and two men were injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday, police said.

Stephanie Munoz was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue around 6:15 a.m., NYPD officials said. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Police were later notified of two more victims from the same shooting: a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Both men were taken to hospitals via private means.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry