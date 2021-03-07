Woman killed, 2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A 28-year-old woman was killed and two men were injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday, police said.

Stephanie Munoz was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue around 6:15 a.m., NYPD officials said. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Police were later notified of two more victims from the same shooting: a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Both men were taken to hospitals via private means.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description for the shooter.

