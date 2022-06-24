BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that the driver just kept going.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her name has not been released by police, pending notification of her family.

The black Hyundai was later found by police, but the driver remained at large Friday morning, according to authorities.

