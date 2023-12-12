CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was hit by a bullet that pierced through the window of a Brooklyn home Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman, 29, was struck in the right arm at 923 East 102nd St. in Canarsie at around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was unclear if it was a stray bullet or if the victim was the intended target, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.