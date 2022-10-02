EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities.

The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men also inside the eatery, police said. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the woman in the left wrist, officials said.

The woman made her way by private means to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as stable condition. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect by Sunday afternoon.

