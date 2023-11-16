BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said.

A 72-year-old woman was struck near 160 Marine Ave. in Bay Ridge around 6:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman suffered a head injury and died, police said.

A black sedan was witnessed fleeing the scene, according to police.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

