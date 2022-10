FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said.

The woman was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

“This was a tragic incident and the MTA is fully cooperating with the NYPD, which is in the early stages of its investigation,” the MTA said in a statement.