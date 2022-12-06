BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The boy was with his parents near Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when the woman grabbed him, officials said. She picked the boy up, ran around 10 steps, then dropped the boy. He was unharmed.

The woman fled on foot down toward State Street. Police have asked for help identifying her.

The NYPD released a surveillance image on Tuesday. The woman is believed to be in her 30s. She has a medium building and short, black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).