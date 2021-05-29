Woman found with fatal head injuries in Brooklyn building lobby: NYPD

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A woman died after she was found unresponsive with head injuries in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, police said Saturday.

First responders were called to the scene on Porter Avenue, near Harrison Place, in East Williamsburg around 10:05 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was found lying in the doorway and lobby area with severe head trauma, according to police. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The city medical examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

Police withheld her name pending family notification.

