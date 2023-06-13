CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn building early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 44-year-old was discovered by officers inside 2877 W. 20th St. at around 1:26 a.m., with stab wounds to her neck and chest, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 50-year-old man is in custody in connection to the incident, and officers recovered a knife at the scene.

There is no word on any charges at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.