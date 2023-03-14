EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in East Flatbush in what police describe as a domestic dispute, according to authorities.

Officers conducting a wellness check at a home on Linden Boulevard near East 43rd Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday found the 58-year-old victim unresponsive, officials said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Her identity had not been released by police as of Tuesday morning.

A 71-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities said, though charges against him had also not been announced as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators described the incident as a domestic dispute. Police could not definitively state the relationship between the victim and the suspect, saying that they were not related, but possibly boyfriend and girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of Domestic or Gender-Based Violence, you can call the NYC 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE, dial 311 or visit the Family Justice Center in your borough. Find more domestic violence resources online.