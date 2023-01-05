KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities.

Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They arrived to find a 62-year-old man barricaded inside the apartment, police said.

After getting inside, officers found a 60-year-old woman unresponsive in the kitchen, beneath a blanket, authorities said. They also noticed that the man had a cut to the chest, officials said.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while the man was taken into custody for a medical examination at an area hospital, police said.

Authorities had not released the woman’s identity as of early Thursday, pending notification of her family. The city medical examiner is working to determine how she died.

No criminal charges had been filed as of early Thursday.