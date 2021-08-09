BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn shelter with visible bruising to her neck, according to authorities.

The NYPD said officers responded around 4 p.m. to a 911 call for an unconscious woman at the shelter on Amboy Street, near Sutter Avenue, in the Brownsville section.

Responding officers discovered the 37-year-old victim laying on a bed within a bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive, with bruises on her neck, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remained ongoing.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).