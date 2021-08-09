Woman found dead in Brooklyn shelter with bruising to neck: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn shelter with visible bruising to her neck, according to authorities.

The NYPD said officers responded around 4 p.m. to a 911 call for an unconscious woman at the shelter on Amboy Street, near Sutter Avenue, in the Brownsville section.

Responding officers discovered the 37-year-old victim laying on a bed within a bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive, with bruises on her neck, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remained ongoing.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

Leaks, mold, power issues and a falling apart ceiling: NYCHA resident has had enough

Brooklyn program teachers mentorship through Double Dutch

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

Damning videos will be allowed at ex-NYPD officer’s murder trial in freezing death of son, 8

2 shot by stray bullets on MTA bus when man opens fire on Queens street: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter