CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said.

The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

(NYPD)

The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled from behind by a man who followed her inside, police said.

After a brief struggle, the victim started screaming, which caused her attacker to flee, according to police.

The woman was not injured, police said. The assailant didn’t steal any of her property. Police are still searching for the suspect.

He’s described as 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, multi-colored jacket, black jeans and white and light blue sneakers, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).