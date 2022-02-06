Woman fatally stabbed in the back in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the back in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found Dorothy Clarke-Rozier with a stab wound to her back on Albany Avenue near Farragut Road shortly before 6 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services took Clarke-Rozier to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any identifying details about the suspect.

