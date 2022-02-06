Woman fatally stabbed in the back in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the back in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found Dorothy Clarke-Rozier with a stab wound to her back on Albany Avenue near Farragut Road shortly before 6 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services took Clarke-Rozier to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any identifying details about the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Gas explosion sends home up in flames

Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

Residents fight to preserve abolitionist history

Gowanus public housing residents say building keeps flooding

More Brooklyn

Crime

Paterson officials zero in on 4th ward where violence is on the rise

Adams pushes for major changes to bail reform in NY as crime spikes

Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother

Biden to meet with NY leaders on combating gun violence

Eric Adams talks NYC violence ahead of Biden meeting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter