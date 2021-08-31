Woman fatally stabbed in neck, stomach in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed once in the neck and once in the stomach near Belmont and Georgia avenues, officials said.

She died around 3:25 p.m., about an hour after she was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released any additional information.

