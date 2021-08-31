Woman fatally stabbed in neck, stomach in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn stabbing scene on Aug. 30, 2021 (PIX11)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed once in the neck and once in the stomach near Belmont and Georgia avenues, officials said.

She died around 3:25 p.m., about an hour after she was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released any additional information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Accuser testifies about unwanted sexual encounter with R. Kelly at LI hotel

Brooklyn crash: 1 critically hurt when car, truck collide on Atlantic Ave.

Protesters fight to stop Grand Prospect Hall from being demolished

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

BQE construction to begin; what drivers need to know:

Obama portraits make their way to Brooklyn Museum

More Brooklyn

Crime

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter