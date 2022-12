SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, suffered a deadly stab wound to the neck, officials said. Her body was found inside a 62nd Street home near Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn around 8 a.m.

Police took a 52-year-old man into custody. Officers charged Rubu Zhao with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He lives at the address where the woman’s body was found