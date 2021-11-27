Woman fatally stabbed in neck, chest during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man stabbed a woman to death and injured another man during a fight in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the corner of Herkimer Place and Perry Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2:25 a.m. for a reported assault in progress.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds to her neck and chest, and a 36-year-old man who was stabbed in the back, according to the NYPD.

They were both rushed to a hospital, where the woman died, police said. Authorities described the man’s condition as stable.

The suspect ran off, however, the knife was recovered by police at the scene.

There were no arrests, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

