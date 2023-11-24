BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 69-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

Authorities found Angelina Renita Parker with a gunshot wound to the neck in front of 340 Bainbridge Street around 10:57 p.m., police said.

First responders rushed Parker to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

