Woman fatally shot in head on Brooklyn street: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman died at a hospital overnight after being shot in the head when gunfire erupted on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just after 8:30 p.m. as the 30-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Georgia and Belmont avenues, in the East New York section.

A group of men nearby got into a dispute and at least one person opened fire, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for the woman shot and arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she subsequently was pronounced dead, according to police.

The NYPD said it was unclear early Wednesday if the woman was involved in the dispute that led to the gunfire, or was just an innocent bystander.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

