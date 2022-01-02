Woman, dog dead in Brooklyn shooting

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman and a dog were killed in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, police said.

After she was shot around 9:45 p.m., the 36-year-old woman was taken from the scene on Dekalb Avenue near Franklin Avenue to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released identifying information.

It was not immediately clear why the woman and dog had been shot.

The NYPD has not yet released identifying information for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).