BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday.

The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street.

A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded.

A 47-year-old person of interest was taken into police custody. Officials have not identified him. Officers recovered a firearm from the scene.

Police have not yet released a motive. The slain woman has not been publicly identified.

