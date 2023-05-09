EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman died and five people, including four children, were injured in a Brooklyn fire early Tuesday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out overnight in a building at 136 Fountain Ave. in East New York, police said. A woman died and three girls, ages 17, 14, and 10, and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. A man was also injured in the fire and is in stable condition at the hospital.

An arson investigation is underway after an accelerant was found in a doorway in the hall, according to the NYPD. Fire marshals also said the fire was suspicious.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.