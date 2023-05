The scene of a crash involving an MTA bus in East New York, Brooklyn on May 28, 2023 (Credit: Citizen)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was critically injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

A B15 bus was involved in the crash at Essex Street and New Lots Avenue in East New York around 8:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 44-year-old woman was found unconscious in a sedan, police said. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Other people suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.