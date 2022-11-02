CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD.

Officers found the victim, 26, shot in the back on Nostrand Avenue near Bergen Street around 3:10 a.m., authorities said. She was taken to an area hospital, where officials described her condition as critical.

Police could not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.